BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries late Thursday night after they were hit by a car in Mattapan, Boston police said.

Police said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Morton Street.

Police said the driver of the car that hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene and no arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

The incident remained under investigation.

