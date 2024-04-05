DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dighton Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run on Route 44 Thursday night.

According to authorities the victim was walking westbound when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital and his current status is not known.

Police said they are looking for a Toyota of an unknown year or model that is possibly connected with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dighton Police at 508-669-6711.

