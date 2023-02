BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a car in Mattapan, according to Boston Police.

Police say the incident happened at the intersection of Morton Street and Blue Hill Avenue.

Part of the are was closed off as officers placed evidence markers.

Police have not said if the driver has been identified or could face charges.

