PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian struck by a vehicle near Route 1 in Peabody needed to be flown out for medical care, causing the roadway to temporarily be shut down, according to officials.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened by Route 1 southbound sometime before 2:30 p.m., and left the pedestrian with what were considered to be “serious lower body injuries.” The incident appeared to take place in the vicinity of the Turnpike Car Wash, located directly off of Route 1.

In order to allow for a MedFlight landing, officials closed down the roadway, freezing traffic on the north and southbound sides as emergency crews responded, according to MassDOT. Officials said the crash also temporarily closed the nearby I-95 southbound ramp.

Crash with serious injuries in #Peabody on US-1-NB/SB. The Ramp I-95SB to US-1 SB is currently closed. US-1 is currently closed in both directions for medflight operations. Expect Delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 27, 2022

A pickup truck covered with police tape could seen near the car wash. Its driver told 7NEWS he accidentally stepped on the truck’s gas pedal instead of the brakes, causing his vehicle to hit another that was inside a car wash bay.

He said a young woman who was cleaning off her car at the time was also hit and that she was the individual who needed the MedFlight transportation.

The wife of the truck driver was also taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Update: US-1 NB and SB is now open. Expect residual delays. https://t.co/lLfSiiMYhp — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 27, 2022

In an update posted 20 minutes after their initial announcement, MassDOT said Route 1 north and southbound had reopened, with traffic delays expected.

A State Police spokesperson said MSP troopers, a Crash Reconstruction unit and a Crime Scene Services team were dispatched for the incident, in addition to Peabody Police and EMS.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

