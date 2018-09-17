Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck on I-495 in Franklin

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was seriously injured Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 495 in Franklin.

Traffic was temporarily halted on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 16 around 12:30 p.m. so a medical helicopter could land at the scene, state police said.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was flown to UMass Medical Center in Worcester. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The left travel lane has since been reopened. Lengthy traffic delays are expected.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

#MAtraffic update: I-495 SB in #Franklin, left lane reopened. Pedestrian flown by medical helicopter to UMass in Worcester for treatment of serious injuries. https://t.co/oGeqs1nB1a — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 17, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)