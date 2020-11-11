Pedestrian seriously injured after getting hit by car in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after getting hit by a car in Lynnfield on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Chestnut and Main streets just after 5 p.m. learned that the pedestrian had attempted to stop traffic when they were struck by a car, according to Lynnfield police.

They were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Their current condition has not been released.

No charges have been filed.

