Pedestrian seriously injured after she was struck by a car in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly East Boston resident was hospitalized with serious injuries after she was struck by a car while walking in Saugus Monday night.

Officers responding to reports of a pedestrian accident on Sweetwater Road just after 7:10 p.m. found the 70-year-old woman pinned underneath a Chevy pick-up truck, according to a release issued by the department.

The victim was alert when first responders arrived to take her to a local hospital. While her injuries are serious, they are not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup, a 59-year-old Saugus man, was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

