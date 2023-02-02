NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after a motor vehicle crash in Needham Thursday morning.

Officials with the Needham Police Department said it was just before 11 a.m. when officers were first called to Great Plain Avenue, near the intersection of Rivard Road.

First responders arrived after receiving a call that a vehicle had crashed into a telephone pole and that the incident “may have involved a pedestrian.”

In addition to the damaged pole, police soon found a pedestrian with serious injuries and started rendering aid before Needham Fire Department personnel arrived and took the individual to Beth Israel Hospital.

Officials noted the driver of what appeared to be a heavily-damaged white SUV, was cooperating with police.

“The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, is cooperating with the investigation, and was eventually transported to Newton-Wellesley Hospital with minor injuries,” police department officials said in a statement.

Details on what may have led up to the crash have not yet been released, though the department noted that both the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction were investigating.

