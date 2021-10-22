NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a bus in New Haven, police said.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman, was hit by a CT Transit bus shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Chapel Street between Orange and Church streets, New Haven police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

No other injuries were reported.

The bus driver remained at the crash scene. Police asked any witnesses to contact them for their investigation.

