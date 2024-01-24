Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a salt truck in the South End Wednesday morning.

Boston Police arrived to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street prior to 4 a.m., where the victim was found on the street.

A source told 7News that the body appeared to have been “dragged quite a distance”, requiring police to close off a large portion of the street for investigation.

The scene was still being actively investigated at 7:30 a.m.

