GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Greenfield are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle while crossing a city street.

Chief Robert Haigh Jr. said officers responded to the scene at about 7:15 p.m. Monday.

A witness tells The Recorder she looked in her rearview mirror and saw a man flip into the air “like a rag doll.” She turned her car around and drove to the man, who was then nearly struck by another vehicle. She said she and the operator of the vehicle that struck the victim called 911 while another woman administered CPR.

Another witness said the driver who struck the pedestrian appeared distraught.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police have not announced charges.

