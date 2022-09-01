BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person has died after being struck outside a T station in Boston early Thursday morning.

Crime scene tape is blocking off Columbus Avenue, Centre Street and Ritchie Street, near the Jackson Square T station. The MBTA said that the Orange Line shuttle buses will be operating on schedule despite the crime scene and heavy police presence in that area. The shuttles will be picking up passengers at the physical location of the T stations.

Police said another person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 7NEWS is working to learn the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital.

The car involved in the crash is still on the scene up on lifts as officials continue to investigate around the scene. Several evidence markers can be seen scattered across the floor, with one placed beside a set of car keys.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to this crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

