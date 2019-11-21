LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - The pedestrian struck by an 88-year-old driver in Littleton last weekend has died, police said.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a crash on Ayer Road around 5 p.m. found a 41-year-old Littleton man had been struck by a 2012 Ford Escape while he was crossing the road, according to police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an Ayer hospital before being transported to a Worcester hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver, identified as an Ayer man, stopped after the crash and cooperated with officers, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)