Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by Boston Public Health Commission vehicle

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle belonging to the city’s Public Health Commission in Boston on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash found the person injured at the intersection of Mass. Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to police.

The pedestrian, who suffered minor injuries, was not taken to the hospital.

