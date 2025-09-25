BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was struck by a car in East Boston Thursday afternoon.

Police were seen focusing their efforts on a gray Ford Bronco near Meridian and Saratoga Streets Thursday around 2:30 p.m, preparing to tow it away.

Boston police say the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The area is expected to be blocked off while police investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

