BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a serious incident at Binney and Francis streets Friday morning.

A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle around 8 a.m., resulting in life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Traffic was shut down in the intersection, impacting traffic in the surrounding area, close to hospitals.

