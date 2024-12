BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was hit by a car in Brockton.

Police were on scene at the intersection of North Main and Battles streets.

Authorities said a 37-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

