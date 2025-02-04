MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Medford Tuesday morning, police said.

At around 9:30 a.m., troopers responded to the pedestrian crash in the Salem Street rotary, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital, police said.

The Salem Street rotary to I-93 South was closed following the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

