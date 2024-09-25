NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was flown to a Boston hospital after getting hit by a car in Norwood Tuesday night, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Nanhatan and Maple streets for a serious pedestrian crash, according to the Norwood Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital via MedFlight out of Norwood Airport, police said in a statement.

The driver stayed at the scene and was released after giving officers a statement, according to police.

A red sedan was seen stopped in the middle of the road with a cracked windshield Tuesday night.

Nahatan Street between Nichols and Washington streets are closed as officials investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

