BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a vehicle in Roxbury, near the Boston Medical Center.

Police taped off a section of road by Mass. and Harrison avenues, including a car with a smashed windshield.

According to Boston Police, the driver stood at the scene following the crash, which was reported just before 10 p.m.

Details on the extent of the victim’s injuries have not yet been released.

