Police investigating after pedestrian struck by car in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and injured by a car in Somerville on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Broadway Thursday afternoon found a car damaged and a pedestrian injured.

There is no word on the extent of those injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

