BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a car on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton late Thursday night.

Paramedics responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian around 11 p.m. transported the victim to a Boston-area hospital, Boston EMS said.

The extent of their injuries has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)