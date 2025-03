NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Newton.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Sumner Street.

The person was hospitalized as a result.

The crash is under investigation.

