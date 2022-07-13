CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian has been struck by a Commuter Rail train in Concord, according to the Concord Police Department.

The pedestrian was struck at the Belknap Street crossing area. No other information is known at this time.

The Fitchburg Line is terminated at Concord due to “police activity” on the right-of-way and an extra train will accommodate passengers between Concord and North Station, the Commuter Rail said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)