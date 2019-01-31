Pedestrian struck by MBTA bus in Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by an MBTA bus in Malden on Thursday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near Center and Commercial streets about 5 p.m. found a person suffering from a leg injury, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

Pesaturo said the left the corner of the bus made contact with the pedestrian, who was taken an area hospital for treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

