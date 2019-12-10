Pedestrian struck by MBTA bus outside Ashmont Station in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by an MBTA bus outside Ashmont Station in Boston Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responding to a reported pedestrian crash around 6:10 p.m. found a man suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to an MBTA spokesman.

He was taken to an aea hospital for treatment.

His condition has not been released at this time.

No further information has been released.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)