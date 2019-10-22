BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian struck by a train in Beverly is causing significant delays on the Newburyport/Rockport Line, officials said.

Officers responding to the Beverly Depot on Park Street found the pedestrian suffering from undisclosed injuries, Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur said.

Commuters are encouraged to seek alternate transportation.

No additional information has been released.

