LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when they were hit by a vehicle in Lawrence on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the intersection of Essex and Appleton streets before 8:30 a.m. found a seriously injured 57-year-old woman in the road, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken Lawrence General Hospital before being flown to a Boston hospital.

A state police accident reconstruction team, along with Lawrence police, are investigating the crash.

The operator of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office has been notified.

