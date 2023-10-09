PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a 61-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle in Peabody Sunday night has died of his injuries.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said Robert King, a Peabody resident, was pronounced dead at Brigham and Women’s Hospital after he was struck on Summit Street around 7:40 p.m.

In an update Monday afternoon, the DA’s office said no charges had been filed in the case as state and local police continue to investigate the crash.

No additional details were released.

