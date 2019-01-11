Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Weymouth on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Middle Street around 6 p.m. found one person who had been hit in the street, according to the Weymouth Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to South Shore Hospital. There was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries.

A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

Middle Street is closed from Main Street to Libbey Parkway.

Heavy traffic delays are expected. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

