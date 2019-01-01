Pedestrian struck by vehicle on highway in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Tuesday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian on the northbound side of the highway found one person suffering from injuries near the West Main Street exit, according to the Hopkinton Fire Department.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Officials are urging motorists to slow their speeds in the area.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.