Pedestrian struck, critically injured by garbage truck in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) – State police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a garbage truck while using a crosswalk in Somerville Thursday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on McGrath Highway at Somerville Avenue around 2 p.m. found a 34-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries, according to police.

She was conscious and taken to a local hospital.

The driver, a 50-year-old Hyde Park man, remained on the scene and waited with the woman until emergency crews arrived.

Witnesses said the intersection can be dangerous for pedestrians.

“It’s crazy because I walk this section every day,” Richard Burpee said. “If I’m crossing, is there going to be someone coming up behind me from this way or that way? It’s crazy.”

Surveillance video shows the truck making a right-hand turn into the intersection where the accident happened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.