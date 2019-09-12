Pedestrian struck, critically injured by garbage truck in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a garbage truck in Somerville Thursday afternoon.

Troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on McGrath Highway at Somerville Avenue around 2 p.m.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s was conscious but was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and waited with the woman until emergency crews arrived.

Witnesses said the intersection can be dangerous for pedestrians.

“It’s crazy because I walk this section every day,” Richard Burpee said. “If I’m crossing, is there going to be someone coming up behind me from this way or that way? It’s crazy.”

Surveillance footage shows the truck making a right-hand turn into the intersection where the accident happened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Motorists are warned to expect delays in the area.

#MAtraffic Serious (Life threatening) injury, vehicle vs. pedestrian crash, McGrath Hwy at Somerville Ave in #Somerville. Pedestrian tx to local hospital with serious injuries. Reconstruction of crash ongoing. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 12, 2019

