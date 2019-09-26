Pedestrian struck, critically injured by van in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 36-year-old pedestrian is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a van in Quincy early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Southern Artery between Brackett Street and McGrath Highway transported the Quincy man to Boston Medical Center, where he is conscious but in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the van remained on the scene.

The southbound side of Southern Artery has been shut down.

Drivers are told to avoid the area.

We have opened one lane northbound on Southern Artery. Southbound remains closed at McGrath Hwy. Please use caution as officers process scene. @959watdfm #MAtraffic https://t.co/b7uWNWElMd — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) September 26, 2019

