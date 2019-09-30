BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a vehicle in the Thomas P. O’Neill Tunnel in Boston on Monday morning, causing lengthy delays for commuters making their way into the city.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the southbound tunnel near Exit 23 found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

Police are investigating how the victim came to be on the roadway.

Two lanes are currently closed.

No additional information was immediately released.

In Boston @MassDOT says some travel lanes closed due to a pedestrian in the road on I-93 SB before exit 23. MSP, EMS & BFD on scene. — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) September 30, 2019

#MAtraffic 93 S/B in the O'Neill tunnel near x23 in #Boston, 2 middle lanes closed due to serious injury crash. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 30, 2019

93 SB is going to be a parking lot this morning (9/30). Crash in the tunnel taking a while to clear – this is your warning #7News — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) September 30, 2019

