Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is being treated for injuries after being struck by a car Monday in Fall River, police say.

Officers responding to the area of Highland Avenue and Prospect Street about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian who was struck by a car located a female in her 40s suffering from serious injuries, Fall River police say.

She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the car, whose name was not released, remained at the scene.

Anyone that may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Fall River police at 508-676-8511.

An investigation is ongoing.

