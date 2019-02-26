QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a car while trying to cross the street Monday night, Quincy police said.

Officers responding to the intersection of Burgin Parkway and Granite Street just after 7:30 p.m. found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision, as well as a 59-year-old female pedestrian that had been struck prior to the crash, according to police.

A preliminary investigation reportedly showed that both vehicles were traveling on Burgin Parkway with a green signal when the pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk, attempted to cross the street and was struck.

She was transported to Boston Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

Police say the drivers of both vehicles stayed on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy police at 617-745-5824.

