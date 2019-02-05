Pedestrian struck, critically injured in West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured in West Roxbury on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Centre and Hastings streets about 4 p.m.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)