LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a vehicle on the Lynnway in Lynn on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian strike in the area of 35 Lynnway requested a Medflight to take the person to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

A landing zone was secured at North Shore Community College and the person was taken to a hospital in Boston.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

