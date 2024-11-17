LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a vehicle on the Lynnway in Lynn on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian strike in the area of 35 Lynnway requested a Medflight to take the person to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

A landing zone was secured at North Shore Community College and the person was taken to a hospital in Boston.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

