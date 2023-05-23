BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Jamaica Plain Tuesday after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, officials said.

Boston police said a call came in around 4:15 p.m. reporting the incident in the area of Minden Street and Walden Street.

Boston EMS separately confirmed they responded to the scene and transported one person to an area hospital.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

