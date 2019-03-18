Pedestrian struck, injured after elderly driver jumps curb in parking lot behind CVS in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after he was struck by an elderly driver in the parking lot behind a CVS in Needham on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to 958 Highland Ave. around 11:30 a.m. found a 69-year-old man suffering from hip and arm injuries, according to the Needham Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, was said to be conscious and alert.

The driver, an 86-year-old man, is said to have gone over the curb, striking a pedestrian and carriage return that was up against the building.

There was no word on the severity of the injuries to those involved.

Video from Sky 7 HD showed a dark-colored minivan being loaded onto a tow truck.

It’s not clear if charges will be filed against the driver.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)