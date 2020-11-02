Pedestrian struck, injured by car in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized after they were struck by a car in Quincy Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Arlington Street and Elmwood Avenue around 6 p.m. and transported the victim to a hospital, according to police.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No further details were released.

