Pedestrian struck, injured by car that slammed into utility truck in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car struck a pedestrian after slamming into a utility truck in Boston’s Back Bay Monday night.

The driver of a Subaru was said to have run a red light at the intersection of Massachusetts and Commonwealth avenues and struck a Verizon utility truck before jumping the curb and hitting a female pedestrian and eventually coming to rest against a fence outside a restaurant.

“I had the green light coming through the intersection,” said the driver of the Verizon van. “He came through the red light, hit me, spins, then hit the woman on the sidewalk.”

That woman was said to have suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries to her hand.

The driver of the utility truck said they witnessed three people get out of the Subaru and flee from the scene.

No further information was released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

