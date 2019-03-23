Pedestrian struck, injured by pickup truck in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A West Roxbury man is in the hospital after being struck by a pickup truck in Norwood on Friday.

Police responding to the area of Washington and Day Street found a 67-year-old man suffering from injuries after being struck by a pickup truck, according to police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, received treatment at the scene and was then transported to Norwood Hospital. He is now at a Boston hospital and has undergone surgeries for multiple injuries, according to police.

The victim’s wife was with him at the time but was uninjured.

The driver of the pickup truck, 35-year-old Peter Whalen, of Norwood, was arrested on charges of a second OUI offense and operating negligently.

Whalen was released on bail and is expected to be arraigned in Dedham District Court on Monday.

