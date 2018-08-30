Pedestrian struck, injured by vehicle in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and injured by a motor vehicle in Boston Thursday night.

Officers responding to the call around 6 p.m. found the victim awake and alert in the area of Kilmarnock Street and Park Drive.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The victim’s name has not been released.

No charges have been filed at this time.

