Pedestrian struck, injured in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle Saturday night in East Bridgewater.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car on Harvard Street around 8:30 p.m. found a 66-year-old Whitman man with serious injuries, according to police.

The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth before being transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for treatment.

The motorist, a 47-year-old West Bridgewater woman operating a 2017 Nissan Altima, remained at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

