HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian died Wednesday after being hit by a commuter bus in Haverhill, officials said.

A state Department of Transportation spokesperson in a statement said the crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on the grounds of Northern Essex Community College near a Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority bus stop.

The victim, described as a male pedestrian, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Multiple law enforcement agencies began investigating, with Haverhill police and state police working together on the investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

State Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt addressed the crash in a statement, saying “Our hearts break for the friends and family of the individual who was struck and killed today.”

“There is a MA State Police investigation into how this happened, and it’s my promise to the community that the investigation will be thorough and the results transparent,” she said.

No further information was immediately available Wednesday evening.

