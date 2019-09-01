Pedestrian struck, killed by Commuter Rail train in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man trespassing on railroad tracks in Middleborough was fatally struck by a Commuter Rail train Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person possibly struck by a Commuter Rail train around 10:50 a.m. learned that a male was trespassing on the right of the way when he was struck by an inbound train on the Middleborough/Lakeville line.

The male was pronounced dead on scene.

Transit police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident but say foul play is not suspected.

The 47 passengers on board were transported back to the Middleborough/Lakeville station. Inbound service remains suspended.

No additional information has been released.

