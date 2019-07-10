Pedestrian struck, killed by Commuter Rail train in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man trespassing on railroad tracks in Waltham was fatally struck by a Commuter Rail train Wednesday evening.

Officers responding to the Brandeis/Roberts Commuter Rail station around 6 p.m. learned that a man, whose name has not been released, was struck by an outbound train while trespassing on the right of way of the Fitchburg Line, police said.

Transit police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident but they say foul play is not suspected.

Update: Fitchburg Train 423 (5:55 pm outbound) remains stopped at Porter Square due to police activity in the right of way near Brandeis/Roberts and is currently 30-40 minutes behind schedule. Passengers should expect significant delays. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) July 10, 2019

