Pedestrian struck, killed by MBTA bus in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an MBTA bus at an on-ramp to the Tobin Bridge in Chelsea on Thursday.

Officers responding to the Everett Avenue on-ramp around 5:40 a.m. pronounced the female pedestrian dead at the scene, Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan said.

The male driver, who has roughly 12 years experience with operating an MBTA bus, did not face any injuries but was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, Sullivan added.

The driver will undergo a drug and alcohol test as part of standard procedure.

He will not be allowed to operate a bus until the investigation is complete, according to Sullivan.

Police have not said if any passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the crash.

The bus was towed to transit police headquarters for processing.

The Everett Avenue on-ramp remains closed and traffic is being diverted at Spruce and Chestnut streets.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

